CBSE to issue 2027 Class 10 and 12 date sheets
India
Heads up, CBSE students: the official date sheets for Class 10 and 12 board exams are dropping soon.
The exams are expected to take place in February and March 2027, and you will be able to grab the schedule straight from cbse.gov.in once it is out.
CBSE sample papers and submission deadlines
Need a study boost? CBSE has already uploaded sample papers for both classes at cbseacademic.nic.in to help you get familiar with the exam pattern.
Also, schools need to submit the List of Candidates by October 21, 2026; after that, there is a late fee of ₹2,000 per student until October 30, 2026.