CBSE to release Class 10 results 2026, check official sites

CBSE girls 95% pass, boys 92.63%

Girls led the way again in 2025 with a 95% pass rate, while boys were at 92.63%. transgender students also saw progress, matching girls at 95%.

To move up to Class 11, you'll need at least 33% in both theory and practicals, so fingers crossed!

This year, around 2.5 million students sat for the exam, making these results a big deal across the country.