CBSE to release Class 10 results 2026, check official sites
India
CBSE is about to release the Class 10 board exam results for 2026.
If you're waiting, just keep an eye on cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in for your scorecard.
Last year, nearly 2.4 million students took the test and the pass rate was a solid 93.66%, just a touch higher than before.
CBSE girls 95% pass, boys 92.63%
Girls led the way again in 2025 with a 95% pass rate, while boys were at 92.63%. transgender students also saw progress, matching girls at 95%.
To move up to Class 11, you'll need at least 33% in both theory and practicals, so fingers crossed!
This year, around 2.5 million students sat for the exam, making these results a big deal across the country.