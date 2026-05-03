CBSE to release Class 12 results soon 33% pass mark
India
CBSE is set to release the Class 12 board results soon.
To clear each subject, you'll need at least 33%: that's for theory, practicals, and internal assessments.
If your subject has a practical component, remember you have to pass both theory and practical separately.
Students offered compartment and re evaluation
If you score below 33% in any subject, don't stress: you can apply for compartment exams once results are out.
Regular students go through their schools; private candidates can apply online.
There's also an option to get your marks verified or request re-evaluation, but be sure to apply for supplementary exams within the deadline even if you're waiting on re-evaluation results.