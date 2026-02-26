CBSE to teach 2 Indian languages, 1 foreign language from

The plan rolls out in Classes 6-8

Rather than English being the only extra language option, you'll get options like French or German alongside two Indian languages (think Tamil, Gujarati, Bangla, etc.—states, regions and students will have a role in choosing them).

The plan rolls out in Classes 6-8, with a focus on real communication skills.

By Class 10, you're expected to be comfortable in all three languages—and yes, by 2031 these skills will show up in board exams.

The big idea? Help students connect better across cultures and boost unity across India.