CCGEW-linked central employees protest April 16 over DA delay
Central government employee groups affiliated with CCGEW are set to protest on April 16, 2026, frustrated by the long wait for their dearness allowance (DA) update.
This is the longest delay since the seventh Pay Commission kicked in back in 2016.
The last DA increase was announced way back in October 2025 for July, so people are understandably eager for some relief.
DA expected to rise to 60%
The expected DA bump, about a 2% hike, would raise it from 58% to 60%, helping ease financial pressure for many families.
Employees from departments like income tax, postal services, agriculture, and even groups like the Botanical Survey of India are joining forces.
The protest is all about urging the government to act quickly so workers and retirees aren't left hanging any longer.