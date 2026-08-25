CCL hospital in Baniyadih closed, cracks form after ground sank
India
A CCL hospital in Baniyadih, Jharkhand, developed big cracks on August 25 after the ground underneath suddenly sank, a problem this area has seen before.
Luckily, no patients were inside since the hospital was already closed for safety reasons; a few staff members were there but no one got hurt.
CCL blocks off area, monitors subsidence
CCL officials rushed over to check things out and immediately blocked off the damaged area so people and animals stay safe.
The spot will be closely watched for more ground movement before any next steps are decided.
Authorities say subsidence is an ongoing risk here, raising worries about nearby buildings.