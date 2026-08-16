CCS to review Project 75(I) 70,000 cr Mazagon Dock ThyssenKrupp
India's Project 75(I) proposal could finally see some movement in the coming days and is expected to go before the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) soon.
The ₹70,000 crore proposal is heading to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) soon.
If approved, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) will team up for local production.
ThyssenKrupp co-develops torpedoes and anti-submarine systems
The project hit pause thanks to some technical and commercial disagreements, but once the CCS gives its nod, contracts can finally be signed and work can begin.
Meanwhile, TKMS has been busy partnering with Indian firms like VEM Technologies and CFF Fluid Control to co-develop torpedoes and anti-submarine systems, pushing India closer to building world-class defense tech on its own turf.