CCTV captures 7 stray dogs biting 4-year-old in Pimpri-Chinchwad Pune
India
A four-year-old girl was attacked by seven stray dogs while playing near her home in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune.
CCTV footage captured the moment as two dogs bit her and five more joined in, but thankfully, neighbors heard her cries and quickly stepped in to help.
Residents demand stronger stray dog measures
After the attack, residents are worried about children's safety and want authorities to step up efforts to manage stray dogs.
Many are asking for stronger measures so children can play outside without fear.