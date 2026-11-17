CCTV captures Ek Onkar Patiala property office shootout injuring 2
A shootout broke out at Ek Onkar Property Consultants in Patiala on Monday, leaving two people injured.
CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing three men allegedly opening fire, with around 20 to 25 rounds reportedly fired at each other, with the violence reportedly linked to an old rivalry.
Bobby Mahi claims shootout, police investigate
Gunveer Singh, brother of property dealer Sukhwinder Singh, and a rival group member were hurt.
Police are reviewing the footage and suspect the clash may be tied to ongoing extortion threats.
Gangster Bobby Mahi posted online, taking credit for the incident, calling it a warning, while police continue their investigation, and work on making arrests.