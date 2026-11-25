CCTV captures Ghaziabad woman allegedly held at knifepoint in Meerut
A 24-year-old woman from Ghaziabad was allegedly held at knifepoint by a man named Salman in a Meerut hotel.
She managed to run out and ask for help, but was dragged back inside (an intense moment caught on CCTV).
Thankfully, bystanders stepped in, which forced Salman to flee across rooftops.
The woman later filed a police complaint.
Police register case, probe hotel staff
Police have now registered a case against Salman and are investigating the hotel's staff after discovering the victim's stay wasn't even recorded.
This has sparked fresh concerns about hotels not following basic guest ID protocols, something that could put anyone's safety at risk if ignored.