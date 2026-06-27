CCTV captures stray dog biting 4 in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka
India
A walk turned scary in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka when a stray dog suddenly attacked a seven-year-old boy and his grandfather.
The incident, caught on CCTV, didn't stop there: the dog bit two more people before some quick-thinking passersby managed to chase it away.
Residents urge authorities to act
Everyone who was bitten was taken to a government hospital for treatment.
The whole thing happened in less than 30 seconds but has left the neighborhood shaken, with many residents now urging local authorities to step up efforts to manage stray dogs and keep public spaces safer.