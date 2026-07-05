Badrinath temple donation irregularities controversy deepens amid CCTV camera replacement 

Routine process

BKTC CEO clarifies replacement was routine process

Responding to the controversy, BKTC Chief Executive Officer Sohan Singh Rangad said the replacement of all 32 CCTV cameras was a routine process. He clarified that high-resolution surveillance equipment was donated to the shrine, leading to the installation of new cameras. Despite these changes, Rangad assured that earlier recordings are preserved in the DVR system and will be part of an ongoing investigation into alleged donation mishandling at Shri Badrinath Dham.