Badrinath temple donation irregularities controversy deepens amid CCTV camera replacement
What's the story
The Shri Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand has been embroiled in a controversy after CCTV cameras at the temple were replaced on July 1, according to India Today. This was just days before allegations of donation irregularities surfaced. The replacement of the cameras has raised questions, as a Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) employee is under scrutiny for alleged mishandling of donations and offerings at the shrine.
Routine process
BKTC CEO clarifies replacement was routine process
Responding to the controversy, BKTC Chief Executive Officer Sohan Singh Rangad said the replacement of all 32 CCTV cameras was a routine process. He clarified that high-resolution surveillance equipment was donated to the shrine, leading to the installation of new cameras. Despite these changes, Rangad assured that earlier recordings are preserved in the DVR system and will be part of an ongoing investigation into alleged donation mishandling at Shri Badrinath Dham.
Investigation underway
Investigation ordered into alleged donation irregularities
The BKTC has ordered an impartial, fact-based investigation into the donation allegations. Chairman Hemant Dwivedi has asked for explanations from concerned employees and promised strict action if any wrongdoing is found. Meanwhile, Pramod Nautiyal, private secretary to Chairman Dwivedi, has been relieved of temple-related duties pending the outcome of this inquiry. The probe comes amid increased scrutiny over donation handling at major temples across India.