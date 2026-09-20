CCTV shows BMW flipping off Mumbai Coastal Road, 3 killed
India
Early Sunday morning in Mumbai, a BMW lost control on the Coastal Road near Lotus Jetty and crashed off a bridge, landing on a construction site.
Three people were killed in the accident, and one person is in critical condition.
CCTV footage shows the car flipping mid-air before coming down, a heartbreaking moment.
Police probe speeding in crash
All four people in the car were reportedly on their way to a wedding in Juhu.
Three people were killed in the accident, and one person is in critical condition.
Police are looking into whether speeding caused the crash.