CCTV shows constable Kuldeep seeking Brezza before Sonipat wedding cancelation
New CCTV footage from a Sonipat wedding shows Delhi Police constable Kuldeep checking for a Hyundai Brezza at the venue, a car his family allegedly demanded as dowry.
When the car wasn't there, the marriage was called off, and now the bride's family is pushing hard for strict action in the matter.
Bride's father: Brezza demanded, Kuldeep denies
The bride's father says, "They first agreed to a Hyundai Aura but later insisted on a Brezza, which ended our daughter's marriage."
He also claims the groom's family hid Kuldeep's previous marriage.
Meanwhile, Kuldeep's side denies any dowry demand.