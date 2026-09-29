CCTV shows Deepak Lodhi fall and postmortem finds multiple injuries
India
Deepak Lodhi allegedly died after falling from the fourth floor of Guru Kripa Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan on Friday.
The postmortem said he suffered multiple injuries and lost a lot of blood, but there was no suicide note.
Police have CCTV footage of the fall, which is making the case even more puzzling.
Deepak Lodhi: genital injury, bloodstained grinder
Investigators found a serious injury on Deepak's private parts and a bloodstained tile-cutting grinder in his room: police think it might be linked to what happened.
Meanwhile, Deepak's family says ashram staff kept them away from him after his initiation and weren't helpful after his death, raising more questions about what really went on.
The investigation is still ongoing.