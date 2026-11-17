CCTV shows Lateef Bhat scouting Kulgam day before CRPF attack
CCTV cameras caught Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Lateef Bhat and Umar Nisar Dar scoping out spots in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, just a day before they attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) checkpoint.
The footage shows them moving through areas like Mir Bazaar and Akhran as they planned their move.
Umar Nisar Dar killed, Bhat escapes
After Dar disappeared, his family reported him missing, which led police to uncover that he had been helping Bhat for months by giving him shelter.
Following the November 11 attack that injured three CRPF personnel, Dar joined another militant group.
A security operation on November 16 ended with Dar being killed, while Bhat managed to escape despite being hurt. He is still on the run.