CCTV shows priest Ramakrishna assaulted after music dispute in Jaipur
India
A heated argument over loud bhajan music at a Shiva temple in Jaipur's Ganesh Nagar turned violent at around 7:45pm.
When locals Harish Chaturvedi and his son Devansh asked priest Ramakrishna to turn the music down, things escalated fast.
CCTV footage shows Ramakrishna being assaulted.
Counter complaint, police probe follow arrests
After the incident, Ramakrishna reported the attack to police, leading to Harish and Devansh's arrest for disturbing the peace.
Meanwhile, their family filed a counter-complaint against Ramakrishna.
Police say they are looking into both sides and promise a fair investigation as tensions rise between locals and the temple community.