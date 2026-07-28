CDSCO tightens oversight on semaglutide after Interpol flags counterfeit batch
India
India's top drug regulator, Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), is tightening its watch on semaglutide (a popular diabetes and weight loss drug) after Interpol flagged a counterfeit batch from Austria.
The fake lot, labeled FJ3178 and supposedly made by Hilma Biocare, was reported by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier this month.
India warns against unverified semaglutide imports
With more people in India turning to semaglutide (especially since generics launched after its patent expired in March), the market is booming, but so are risks of fakes.
Regulators are now cracking down on supply chains, urging only medical use under supervision, and warning against buying unverified imports to keep patients safe.