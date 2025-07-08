Census 2027: A digital leap in data collection
India is gearing up for its first-ever all-digital census in 2027.
This time, enumerators will use mobile apps in multiple languages to collect data on their smartphones, sending info instantly for faster and more accurate results.
Fill out your own census details online
For the first time, families can fill out their own census details online through a special portal—no waiting for someone to knock at your door.
After submitting, you'll get a unique ID to show the official when they visit.
Apps come with GPS tagging
The new census apps come packed with features like GPS tagging to help make sure everyone gets counted correctly.
Everything's designed for speed and accuracy across the country.
Caste info, frozen boundaries, trained officials
This census will also record caste information for the first time since 1931—a big step for understanding India's diversity.
To keep things consistent, district boundaries will be frozen from January 2026, and over 34 lakh officials are being trained to handle this huge digital shift.