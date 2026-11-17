Census 2027 begins 2nd phase online self-enumeration Manipur census postponed
Census 2027 just moved into its second phase in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, and parts of Uttarakhand that are not snowed in.
People can fill out their details online until November 30; then census teams will go door-to-door from December 1.
Manipur's census is postponed for now because there are calls for a National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise there.
Census self-enumeration available in 16 languages
The first phase, house-listing, wrapped up across 35 states and union territories (except Manipur). For the remaining states and union territories, the next round of population counting happens in January and February next year.
This time around, the census is going digital: you can self-enumerate online in 16 languages, and everything stays confidential under the Census Act.
The process covers 40 fields, including caste, and you do not need to submit any documents; it is all based on what you declare.