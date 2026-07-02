Census 2027 fieldwork begins in Kozhikode amid kit delays

Census teachers face tight mapping deadlines

Over 90% of the census staff are teachers, and a rule stopping them from working during school hours is making schedules tight, especially since they only have three days for mapping and numbering buildings before visiting homes.

teacher Sandhya Krishnadas T. shared that finishing everything on time is tough.

Still, officials say more than 74,000 people have already completed self-enumeration online, so there's some good progress despite the challenges.