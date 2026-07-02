Census 2027 fieldwork begins in Kozhikode amid kit delays
Census 2027 fieldwork just started in Kozhikode, but things aren't going entirely smoothly.
The first round of house-to-house data checks began on July 1, yet delays in getting essential kits (like ID badges) to enumerators have slowed things down.
Actual household visits are about to start soon.
Census teachers face tight mapping deadlines
Over 90% of the census staff are teachers, and a rule stopping them from working during school hours is making schedules tight, especially since they only have three days for mapping and numbering buildings before visiting homes.
teacher Sandhya Krishnadas T. shared that finishing everything on time is tough.
Still, officials say more than 74,000 people have already completed self-enumeration online, so there's some good progress despite the challenges.