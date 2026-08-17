Census 2027 online starts August 17 in Jammu Kashmir Ladakh
India
Starting August 17, people in the snowy regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh can fill out their Census 2027 details online, no trekking through snow required.
The form has 40 questions about things like age, jobs, family size, and caste.
Amit Sharma, who leads census operations for these areas, says this digital phase is key for collecting solid data before officials go door-to-door in September.
Ladakh census date October 1 2026
Ladakh gets its own special census date (October 1, 2026) while the rest of India is expected to use March 1, 2027.
This tweak helps make sure no one living up high in the mountains gets missed.
Plus, there's a separate count coming up for military units like ITBP and the Air Force that weren't included earlier.