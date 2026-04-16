Census 2027 self-enumeration records about 1.2 million households in 11 states/UTs

Census field visits begin April 16

Now that self-enumeration has wrapped up in some regions, field teams will start visiting homes from April 16 to May 15 in eight states and union territories (including NDMC and cantonment areas of Delhi NCR, and Odisha) to gather data from those who have not filled out the census themselves.

In other areas like Gujarat and Uttarakhand, there is still time left for self-enumeration.

States such as Andhra Pradesh and Bihar will begin self-enumeration later to make sure more voices are heard.

All this information will help shape better policies for everyone down the line.