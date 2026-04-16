Census 2027 self-enumeration records about 1.2 million households in 11 states/UTs
Census 2027 is off to a solid start, with about 1.2 million households across 11 states and union territories taking part in the self-enumeration phase.
This early participation is a big help for planning government programs and making sure everyone counts.
The last few days saw a real jump in people joining in, especially before Wednesday for places like Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, and Karnataka.
Census field visits begin April 16
Now that self-enumeration has wrapped up in some regions, field teams will start visiting homes from April 16 to May 15 in eight states and union territories (including NDMC and cantonment areas of Delhi NCR, and Odisha) to gather data from those who have not filled out the census themselves.
In other areas like Gujarat and Uttarakhand, there is still time left for self-enumeration.
States such as Andhra Pradesh and Bihar will begin self-enumeration later to make sure more voices are heard.
All this information will help shape better policies for everyone down the line.