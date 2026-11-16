Census self-enumeration opens in UP, Punjab, Goa, parts of Uttarakhand
Census 2027 is kicking off with a self-enumeration option in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, and parts of Uttarakhand.
If you live in these areas, you can hop onto se.census.gov.in and submit your household information online, available in 16 languages, until November 30, 2026.
This is meant to make things easier before the main Population Enumeration starts on December 1, 2026.
Census 40 questions and self-enumeration ID
You'll answer 40 notified questions online and get a unique self-enumeration ID for later use.
But don't worry if you can't go digital (enumerators will still visit all allocated blocks to make sure no one's left out).
The government promises all your data stays strictly confidential and is used solely for statistical purposes and development planning.
For the rest of India, the main census runs January 25-February 28, 2027, with an online option opening January 10, 2027.
Everyone is encouraged to take part so the data reflects us all.