Census 2027 is kicking off with a self-enumeration option in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, and parts of Uttarakhand.

If you live in these areas, you can hop onto se.census.gov.in and submit your household information online, available in 16 languages, until November 30, 2026.

This is meant to make things easier before the main Population Enumeration starts on December 1, 2026.