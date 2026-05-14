Center allocates ₹4,900cr to Arunachal Pradesh under 'Pride of Hills'
India
Big news for the Northeast: Arunachal Pradesh just got a major boost with ₹4,900 crore from the Center under the new "Pride of Hills" scheme.
This initiative, part of a larger ₹25,000 crore fund for 2026-27, is all about helping hill and Himalayan states catch up on development.
Center funds Himachal ₹3,920cr Nagaland ₹3,880cr
Arunachal leads in funding this year, but Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland are also getting significant support: ₹3,920 crore and ₹3,880 crore each.
Other states like Uttarakhand, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Mizoram are included too.
The focus is on tackling tough terrain and high costs by investing in infrastructure and public utilities, basically making life easier and boosting long-term growth in these regions.