Center allocates ₹4,900cr to Arunachal Pradesh under 'Pride of Hills'

Center funds Himachal ₹3,920cr Nagaland ₹3,880cr

Arunachal leads in funding this year, but Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland are also getting significant support: ₹3,920 crore and ₹3,880 crore each.

Other states like Uttarakhand, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Mizoram are included too.

The focus is on tackling tough terrain and high costs by investing in infrastructure and public utilities, basically making life easier and boosting long-term growth in these regions.