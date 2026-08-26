Center approves 3.8L PMAY homes for Assam with nearly ₹5,000cr
India
Big housing boost for Assam: The Center just approved 3.8 lakh new homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), with an investment of nearly ₹5,000 crore for the project.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the news after meeting Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who also promised extra support for families hit by recent floods.
Center pledges ₹139cr for Assam agriculture
PMAY, launched in 2015, focuses on providing affordable homes to people with lower incomes and those living in cities.
Sarma thanked Chouhan for putting Assam's needs first after the floods.
Alongside housing, the Center is also giving ₹139 crore to boost agriculture, and the Centre will also extend further support for housing in Assam's tea garden areas.