Center approves 3.8L PMAY homes for Assam with nearly ₹5,000cr

Big housing boost for Assam: The Center just approved 3.8 lakh new homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), with an investment of nearly ₹5,000 crore for the project.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the news after meeting Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who also promised extra support for families hit by recent floods.