Center says PM Modi personally monitoring NEET UG paper leak
India
The NEET UG paper leak has put the spotlight on exam security, with the Center telling the Supreme Court that Prime Minister Modi is personally monitoring the issue in the examination system.
During a court hearing, Justice J. Narasimha questioned how such a major breach could happen even with strict oversight, hinting that something in the system clearly needs fixing.
Tushar Mehta vows action, steps underway
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that those behind the leak will face action and steps are being taken to prevent this from happening again.
With NEET being such an important gateway for aspiring medical students, both the government and the Supreme Court say they are focused on restoring trust and making sure future exams are fair for everyone.