Central Delhi protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar escalate, 4 arrested
Protests in central Delhi heated up this weekend, with groups of men carrying sticks and threatening people near Connaught Place.
Demonstrators were calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down, following alleged election irregularities.
Things escalated after Saturday's violent clashes, leading police to arrest four people for assault, showing just how tense things have gotten.
Hindu Raksha Dal intimidates protesters
Despite police restrictions, right-wing groups like the Hindu Raksha Dal kept showing up and intimidating protesters, even on camera.
Their leader, Pinki Chaudhary, openly bragged online about confronting protesters.
With these groups' history of aggressive actions and the situation still tense, authorities are keeping a close eye on things to prevent further trouble.