Central government allows pre 2004 applicants Old Pension Scheme option
India
The government just announced that certain central government employees, who got jobs on compassionate grounds and applied before December 31, 2003 (but joined on or after January 1, 2004), can now opt for the Old Pension Scheme instead of the current National Pension System (NPS).
This is a big deal for those wishing for more secure retirement benefits.
Eligibility limited to pre 2004 applicants
To qualify, you had to apply before January 1, 2004, and meet all the rules at that time.
The order came out on June 22, 2026, after discussions with ministries and staff representatives.
Each organization still needs to roll this out separately, so it's not automatic or open to everyone under NPS; only those who fit these specific criteria get the option.