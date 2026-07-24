Central government reshuffles secretaries, Vineet Joshi moves to Panchayati Raj
Big changes are happening in top government jobs: Vineet Joshi, who was leading Higher Education, is now moving to head the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.
Naresh Pal Gangwar will step into Joshi's old role, and T. K. Anil Kumar is now secretary for school education and literacy.
It's all about bringing fresh leadership to key ministries.
Multiple secretaries appointed and promoted
There are more new faces: Katikithala Srinivas shifts to lead Development of North Eastern Region, Piyush Goyal becomes secretary general at the National Human Rights Commission, and Keshav Chandra takes over in Mines.
Chandra Bhushan Kumar will handle Labor and Employment after July 31.
Plus, four officers (including Santosh Kumar Yadav from NHAI) just got promoted to secretary rank while staying in their current roles.