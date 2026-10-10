Central government team visits Beed, farmers seek ₹2L per hectare
India
A central government team just visited Beed district in Maharashtra, where a long drought has left farmers struggling.
With major crop losses and the main reservoir down to just 5% capacity, locals are asking for quick financial aid (₹2 lakh per hectare and extra support for farm ponds) to get through this tough patch.
Soybean and orchards drying, fodder scarce
After nearly 65 days without rain, soybean fields and fruit orchards are drying up, and dairy farmers can barely find fodder for their cattle.
The state had already declared a drought in 265 areas last month and promised things like loan relief, but farmers say they need help to actually reach them soon before things get worse.