Central India remains wet as monsoon eases across other regions
India
Central India is still getting steady rain, especially in east Madhya Pradesh, thanks to active monsoon systems.
But if you're up north, down south, or out west, you're probably seeing more sun than showers as the monsoon has eased off in those regions.
El Nino fuels uneven monsoon rainfall
El Nino is making this year's monsoon pretty unpredictable: some places get soaked while others miss out.
Still, central India keeps catching breaks with rain from passing low-pressure systems.
For most other areas, though, the monsoon slowdown continues.