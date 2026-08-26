Central Nepal flash floods leave 46 dead, nearly 500 missing
Flash floods in central Nepal have left at least 46 people dead and nearly 500 missing, including 105 Indians.
The Indian embassy in Kathmandu is teaming up with Nepalese authorities for rescue efforts, and the Embassy of India in Kathmandu has shared emergency contact numbers so Indians in Nepal can get help or updates.
Most missing are foreigners in Nepal
Of the travelers still missing, most are foreigners: this includes not just Indian tourists but also nonresident Indians and people from countries like the US the UK and Australia.
Search operations are ongoing as authorities work to find those missing and provide support to everyone affected.
The Indian embassy says it is closely coordinating with the Government of Nepal for the early rescue and relief of Indian nationals affected by today's flash floods in Nepal.