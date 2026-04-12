Central observer, Kerala officials clash over EVM at Baselios College
India
A disagreement broke out at Baselios College, Kottayam, when a central observer tried to enforce EVM security rules from other states, clashing with Kerala's own system.
Local officials pushed back, insisting on their dual-key protocol where two people hold separate keys for extra safety.
Kerala keeps usual process, tightens security
After some tense talks, Kerala stuck to its usual process but also beefed up security, adding plywood reinforcements, armed guards, and CCTV surveillance around the EVM strong rooms.
The vote counting on May 4 will be open and transparent, with candidates' representatives and observers watching closely to make sure everything's fair.