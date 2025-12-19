Central officers to oversee West Bengal's voter list update
The Election Commission is bringing in central government officers—called Micro Observers—to help double-check and clean up West Bengal's electoral rolls.
These officers will verify digitized forms, cross-check names with birth and death records, review submitted documents, and keep an eye on hearings at possibly over 3,000 centers across the state.
Why should you care?
Accurate voter lists mean fairer elections.
By having outside officers (from central government departments, banks, and PSUs) monitor the process, the hope is to prevent mistakes like wrongful deletions or fake entries before the final lists are published by February 16, 2026.
District officials will handle logistics and security so things run smoothly.
It's all about making sure every eligible vote counts—and that no one gets left out or added unfairly.