Maharashtra minister jailed for forging documents to get government housing
Manikrao Kokate, a minister from Ajit Pawar's NCP faction, has been sentenced to two years in jail for submitting fake documents in the early 1990s (with the case coming to light in 1995).
He and his brother claimed they were poor to get government housing meant for economically weaker sections, but the court found out they actually hid their real financial status.
After the verdict, Kokate stepped down from his cabinet post.
Investigation revealed hidden wealth and party trouble
Digging deeper, investigators found Kokate's family owned 25 acres of farmland and made solid profits from selling sugarcane—definitely not "economically weak."
The case is also a blow to Ajit Pawar's party; this is the second minister forced to resign recently after being convicted of a crime, raising fresh questions about leadership and integrity within the group.