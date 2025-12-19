Maharashtra minister jailed for forging documents to get government housing India Dec 19, 2025

Manikrao Kokate, a minister from Ajit Pawar's NCP faction, has been sentenced to two years in jail for submitting fake documents in the early 1990s (with the case coming to light in 1995).

He and his brother claimed they were poor to get government housing meant for economically weaker sections, but the court found out they actually hid their real financial status.

After the verdict, Kokate stepped down from his cabinet post.