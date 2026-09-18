Central Railway alters Pune train schedules for Hadapsar Ghorpadi work
Heads up if you're traveling through Pune: Central Railway is shaking up train schedules from September 19 to October 4, 2026.
Big upgrade work on the Hadapsar-Ghorpadi line means a bunch of trains will be canceled, rerouted, or running at different times.
Key routes like Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Solapur are affected, so double-check your plans before heading out.
Pune-Solapur Intercity Express canceled both ways
The popular Pune-Solapur Intercity Express (both ways) is canceled for several days, and the Hutatma Express will leave later than usual on September 19.
Some long-distance trains like Mumbai-Chennai Central won't stop at Pune at all. They'll take detours instead.
Other services, including Kazipet-Hadapsar and Mumbai-Chennai Central Expresses, are being short-terminated or diverted.
Best bet: keep an eye on updates so you don't get caught off guard!