Central Railway official told to pay C Yadukrishnan ₹20,000 compensation
Central Railway's additional general manager in Mumbai has been told to pay ₹20,000 as compensation and ₹5,000 toward litigation expenses after a law student's train ticket was suddenly canceled just before his trip.
C Yadukrishnan had booked a Netravati Express ticket for September 2024, but due to a last-minute coach swap by the Railways, his seat was dropped and he had to buy another ticket on the same train to reach Kerala.
Consumer commission orders ₹20,000 plus ₹5,000
The coach replacement meant some tickets were canceled without warning.
The consumer commission said this was not fair and ordered the additional general manager of Central Railway, Mumbai, to pay Yadukrishnan ₹20,000 in compensation plus ₹5,000 for legal costs, on top of his partial refund.
The additional general manager of Central Railway, Mumbai, now has 45 days to settle up and make things right.