Central Railway's additional general manager in Mumbai has been told to pay ₹20,000 as compensation and ₹5,000 toward litigation expenses after a law student's train ticket was suddenly canceled just before his trip.

C Yadukrishnan had booked a Netravati Express ticket for September 2024, but due to a last-minute coach swap by the Railways, his seat was dropped and he had to buy another ticket on the same train to reach Kerala.