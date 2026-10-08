Central team probes Maharashtra drought, Devendra Fadnavis seeks 17,500 cr
India
A central government team is in Maharashtra for four days, taking a close look at the state's drought situation.
With 80% of the area hit and 265 talukas struggling across 32 districts, things are tough.
The visit follows Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asking the center for 17,500 crore rupees in emergency relief.
Three groups to survey Maharashtra districts
The team has split into three groups to survey Western Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha. They will visit districts like Solapur, Pune, Nagpur, and more to see the damage firsthand.
Their findings will help decide how much aid Maharashtra gets for crop losses and fodder shortages.
A key meeting with state officials is set for Sunday to plan next steps together.