Central Water Commission reports India's reservoirs at 34.45% capacity

About 27% districts faced rainfall shortfall

About 27% of districts got less rain than needed since March, and earlier in the year, most places saw barely any rainfall at all.

Southern India is feeling it most; reservoirs there are down to just 25%, with Telangana even lower.

Meanwhile, central and northern regions are doing a bit better at around 40%.

There's hope on the horizon, though: a new weather system over the Bay of Bengal could bring some much-needed showers soon.