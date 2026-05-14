Central Water Commission reports India's reservoirs at 34.45% capacity
India's big reservoirs are now just over one-third full, sitting at 34.45% capacity, says the Central Water Commission.
That means more water than usual for this time of year, mostly because much of the country hasn't seen enough rain lately.
On the bright side, storage is still higher than last year and above the 10-year average.
About 27% districts faced rainfall shortfall
About 27% of districts got less rain than needed since March, and earlier in the year, most places saw barely any rainfall at all.
Southern India is feeling it most; reservoirs there are down to just 25%, with Telangana even lower.
Meanwhile, central and northern regions are doing a bit better at around 40%.
There's hope on the horizon, though: a new weather system over the Bay of Bengal could bring some much-needed showers soon.