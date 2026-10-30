Indian government clears ₹40,000cr project to build 8 corvettes
What's the story
The Indian government has approved a ₹40,000 crore project to build eight Next-Generation Corvettes (NGCs) for the Indian Navy. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleared the project. The warships will be built at two state-owned shipyards: Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL).
Indigenous push
Project to boost indigenous warship manufacturing
The project is a major step toward boosting indigenous warship manufacturing in India. It will have over 70% indigenous content, in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and its push to strengthen domestic defense manufacturing.
The first corvette is expected to be delivered by 2030, and all eight vessels are expected to be built in India.
Design innovation
About Next Generation Corvettes
The NGCs will be constructed based on a novel stealth design created by the Indian Navy, utilizing cutting-edge shipbuilding technologies.
These vessels will be 2,000-tonne high-speed surface combatants capable of reaching speeds of around 30 knots.
They are designed to carry out various maritime security missions such as anti-surface, anti-submarine, and anti-air warfare.
Strategic initiative
Project was 1st cleared in June 2022
The project was first cleared in June 2022 when the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) gave Acceptance of Necessity for procuring NGCs at an estimated cost of ₹36,000 crore. It is part of a larger ₹76,390 crore package aimed at domestic manufacturing.
The Defence Ministry opened commercial bids on May 21, 2025, with GRSE emerging as the lowest bidder.
Operational enhancement
NGCs will enhance Navy's operational capabilities
The NGCs will be small, fast, and heavily armed warships used mainly for coastal defense and surveillance.
The project is expected to strengthen the Navy's surface fleet and enhance its operational capabilities.
It also aligns with the government's SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision, focusing on maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean region.