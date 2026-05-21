Centre asks Meta, Google, Telegram to curb NEET misinformation

The Indian government has asked tech giants Meta, Google, and Telegram to combat misinformation ahead of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) re-examination. The move comes after the May 3 NEET-UG was canceled due to a paper leak scandal. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a meeting with representatives from these social media platforms on Wednesday.

Misinformation crackdown Platforms to help identify, block misleading content During the meeting, officials highlighted how fake paper leak claims and clickbait posts often spike before major exams, particularly on Telegram. These platforms have now promised to help identify, block, and delete misleading content related to examinations. Pradhan emphasized that keeping students safe from false narratives is a priority for the government.

Organized misinformation Intelligence agencies have found organized activity Intelligence agencies have found that several suspicious Telegram channels are run from a small number of phone numbers, indicating organized activity. These channels often redirect users to bots and fake groups to spread misinformation. The findings have led to orders for proactive identification and takedown of such channels before the re-exam.

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Exam details NEET-UG re-exam to be conducted soon The NEET-UG 2026 re-exam will be conducted on June 21, 2026, with over 22 lakh candidates expected to appear. The government has also announced plans to shift NEET to computer-based testing from 2027 for better security. During a review meeting, Pradhan stressed the need to address all vulnerabilities identified in previous examinations comprehensively.

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