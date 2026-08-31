Centre asks SC under Article 142 to quash NEET FIRs
India
The Centre has gone to the Supreme Court, asking it to cancel FIRs filed against students who protested after the NEET paper leak.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta made the request on Monday, August 31, 2026, urging the court to use its special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.
The move concerns students caught up in legal trouble linked to alleged violence during protests.
CJP plans Delhi march September 5
The Supreme Court will hear this plea on September 1.
Meanwhile, with unfulfilled government assurances to protesters, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is planning another protest march in Delhi on September 5.
Families of affected students and those alleging police brutality are expected to lead the way from India Gate to Delhi Police headquarters.