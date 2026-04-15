Centre asks Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for wage protest updates
Wage protests have been spreading across Uttar Pradesh and Haryana since early April, with workers asking for better pay and working hours as living costs climb.
The central government has now asked both states for detailed updates, while the chief labor commissioner is keeping a close eye on what's happening.
Haryana and Uttar Pradesh raise wages
Both states have responded by raising minimum monthly wages: Haryana bumped pay up to ₹15,220 for unskilled workers, ₹16,780 for semi-skilled workers, and ₹18,500.81 for skilled workers, and Uttar Pradesh has made similar moves.
Still, union leaders are pushing for more support like free cooking gas and a ₹10,000 emergency payout per worker to help with inflation.
Things have gotten tense enough that some union leaders were even put under house arrest while talks continue.