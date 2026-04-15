Centre asks Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for wage protest updates

Haryana and Uttar Pradesh raise wages

Both states have responded by raising minimum monthly wages: Haryana bumped pay up to ₹15,220 for unskilled workers, ₹16,780 for semi-skilled workers, and ₹18,500.81 for skilled workers, and Uttar Pradesh has made similar moves.

Still, union leaders are pushing for more support like free cooking gas and a ₹10,000 emergency payout per worker to help with inflation.

Things have gotten tense enough that some union leaders were even put under house arrest while talks continue.