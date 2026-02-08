Centre blocks Punjab CM Mann's foreign trip for 3rd time
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's planned visit to the Czech Republic and Netherlands, meant to bring in investments before next month's big investors' summit, has been blocked by the central government—again.
This is the third time his official foreign travel hasn't gotten clearance, after earlier denials for trips to the UK-Israel and France.
Opposition-ruled states face more hurdles, says AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party says this move unfairly limits Punjab's chances to attract global business and connect with its diaspora, especially since opposition-led states seem to face more hurdles.
Even so, Punjab recently saw companies from Japan and South Korea evince interest, with potential expansion proposals such as a ₹500-crore expansion by Aichi Steel and a ₹300-400-crore expansion proposal by Toppan Holdings—showing there's still interest despite these political roadblocks.