Centre blocks Punjab CM Mann's foreign trip for 3rd time

Opposition-ruled states face more hurdles, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party says this move unfairly limits Punjab's chances to attract global business and connect with its diaspora, especially since opposition-led states seem to face more hurdles.

Even so, Punjab recently saw companies from Japan and South Korea evince interest, with potential expansion proposals such as a ₹500-crore expansion by Aichi Steel and a ₹300-400-crore expansion proposal by Toppan Holdings—showing there's still interest despite these political roadblocks.