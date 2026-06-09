Government clears ₹13,000cr greenfield airport under Great Nicobar project 

Strategic importance

Strategic importance of the proposed airport

The proposed airport is set to be a major part of India's strategic infrastructure in the eastern Indian Ocean. It will be located near the Malacca Strait shipping route. The decision to build this new facility comes after a feasibility study was conducted to extend the current airfield at INS Baaz for more robust military reasons, but it was deemed unfeasible due to the need for extensive land reclamation and the damage to flora and wildlife, the Economic Times reported.