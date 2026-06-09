Government clears ₹13,000cr greenfield airport under Great Nicobar project
What's the story
The Indian government has reportedly approved the construction of a new greenfield civil-military airport under the Great Nicobar Island Development project, with construction expected to be completed in five years. The ₹13,000 crore project will come up at Chingen near Galathea Bay and is expected to serve both civilian and military aviation needs, defense sources told India Today. The decision also puts an end to plans of expanding the runway at INS Baaz air station in Campbell Bay.
Strategic importance
Strategic importance of the proposed airport
The proposed airport is set to be a major part of India's strategic infrastructure in the eastern Indian Ocean. It will be located near the Malacca Strait shipping route. The decision to build this new facility comes after a feasibility study was conducted to extend the current airfield at INS Baaz for more robust military reasons, but it was deemed unfeasible due to the need for extensive land reclamation and the damage to flora and wildlife, the Economic Times reported.
Project details
New airport to be under naval operational control
Sources told the Economic Times that a larger runway is required to operate large transport and surveillance aircraft, as well as fighter jets to safeguard Indian interests. Officials argue that this greenfield site offers more scope for future expansion while enhancing India's military reach in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago. The facility is one of four major infrastructure components proposed under the Great Nicobar Island Development Project, which has an estimated cost of ₹81,000 crore.
Political opposition
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's opposition
The announcement comes amid rising opposition from the Congress party and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi has called the Great Nicobar project "one of the biggest scams" and "one of the gravest crimes against the natural and tribal heritage of the country." He alleges it would lead to deforestation, coral reef damage, and displacement of indigenous communities like the Shompen tribe.
Project defense
Government's stance and Congress demands
The government has defended the Great Nicobar project as a strategic investment to bolster India's presence in the Indo-Pacific region. Due to its proximity to international maritime routes and Sea Lanes of Communication (SLOCs), the project will benefit India's strategic interests and emerge as a maritime and economic focal point, high defense sources told the Indian Express on Monday. The mega-infrastructure project includes an International Container Transshipment Port (ICTP), a joint-use Greenfield airport, a township, and a power plant.