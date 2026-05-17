CBI is probing NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case

NEET paper leak probe ongoing, government appoints 4 officials

By Snehil Singh 11:58 am May 17, 202611:58 am

What's the story

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of two joint secretaries and two joint directors to the National Testing Agency (NTA). The decision comes amid an ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged paper leaks in the NEET-UG 2026 examination. Anuja Bapat has been appointed as joint secretary for an initial period of two years or till further orders, and Ruchita Vij has been appointed as joint secretary for five years or till further orders.