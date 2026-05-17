NEET paper leak probe ongoing, government appoints 4 officials
What's the story
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of two joint secretaries and two joint directors to the National Testing Agency (NTA). The decision comes amid an ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged paper leaks in the NEET-UG 2026 examination. Anuja Bapat has been appointed as joint secretary for an initial period of two years or till further orders, and Ruchita Vij has been appointed as joint secretary for five years or till further orders.
Leadership changes
Officers appointed as joint secretaries
Bapat, a 1998-batch officer, and Vij, a 2004-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer (Customs and Indirect Taxes), have been appointed as joint secretaries. Akash Jain and Aditya Rajendra Bhojgadhiya have been made joint directors in the NTA. The appointments come after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan admitted the need for further reforms within the agency.
Exam reschedule
Retest scheduled for June 21
The NEET-UG exam, which was held on May 3, has been canceled over paper leak allegations. The retest is now scheduled for June 21. Over 22 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam before its cancellation. A high-level committee formed in 2024 after a previous NEET-UG paper leak incident had recommended restructuring the NTA into 10 verticals headed by directors and two additional director generals.
Ongoing investigation
Multiple arrests made in case
The CBI is investigating the paper leak allegations and has detained multiple people involved in the case. The agency's probe was initiated after local investigators first looked into the matter. Most recently, Pune-based Botany teacher Manisha Gurunath Mandhare was arrested by the CBI on Saturday in connection with this case.