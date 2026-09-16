India designates Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network a terrorist organization

The government's assessment found that the SBN was involved in terrorism and various acts of terrorism in India.

"'Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN)' is an organization whose objective is to involve gullible youth...local criminals to smuggle arms, explosives, and narcotics from across the border, and through terrorist activities, pose a serious threat to the democratic system," the notification said.

The notification also cited criminal cases against alleged SBN members under several laws, including UAPA, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Arms Act.