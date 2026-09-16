India designates Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network a terrorist organization
What's the story
The Indian government has officially declared the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) a terrorist organization under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The decision was announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who said it was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism. "The group is involved in smuggling of arms, explosives and narcotics...apart from inciting youths and petty criminals into terrorism. Targeting India's democratic structure....the syndicate also published hateful digital content," he said.
Terrorism involvement
SBN's activities and criminal cases against members
The government's assessment found that the SBN was involved in terrorism and various acts of terrorism in India.
"'Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN)' is an organization whose objective is to involve gullible youth...local criminals to smuggle arms, explosives, and narcotics from across the border, and through terrorist activities, pose a serious threat to the democratic system," the notification said.
The notification also cited criminal cases against alleged SBN members under several laws, including UAPA, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Arms Act.
Multi-state operation
Multi-state operation against SBN terror network
The declaration comes after a recent multi-state operation against the SBN terror network.
The operation, carried out across 14 states, led to 253 detentions and over 200 arrests.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the operation was conducted in coordination with state police forces using a real-time intelligence-sharing system.
Terrorist links
SBN becomes 46th group on India's list
The MHA has described SBN as a Pakistan-based ISI-backed terror syndicate linked to grenade, IED, and petrol bomb attacks across India.
The group is also accused of paying local conduits for espionage activities at police, defense and religious sites.
Under UAPA, inclusion in the First Schedule formally designates an organization as "terrorist" under Indian law.
With this addition, SBN becomes the 46th organization on India's list of designated terrorist groups.