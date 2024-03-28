Next Article

The move was made after the Centre conducted a review of the law and order situation in Nagaland

Indian government extends Armed Forces Act in Nagaland

By Chanshimla Varah 03:46 pm Mar 28, 202403:46 pm

What's the story The Indian Central Government has decided to extend the implementation of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, in eight specific districts and 21 police jurisdictions in Nagaland. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared these areas as "disturbed" for a six-month period starting from April 1, 2024. The affected districts include Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, and Peren.

Expansion details

AFSPA's reach expanded to additional districts

Furthermore, the AFSPA has been expanded in regions falling under the authority of 21 police stations in five districts of Nagaland. These include six police stations each in Zunheboto and Mokokchung districts; five in Kohima; three in Wokha; and one station in Longleng district. This expansion is part of the government's decision to maintain law and order within these "disturbed" regions.

Station list

Specific police stations under AFSPA jurisdiction

The specific police stations impacted by this decision include Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza, and Kezocha in Kohima district; Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem, and Anaki 'C' in Mokokchung district; Yanglok in Longleng district; Bhandari, Champang, and Ralan in Wokha district; and Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto, and Aghunato in Zunheboto district. The move was made after the Centre conducted a review of the law and order situation in Nagaland.

AFSPA

What is AFSPA

AFSPA grants special powers to the Indian Armed Forces to maintain public order in "disturbed areas." The law empowers security personnel, including non-commissioned officers, to use force and shoot "even to the causing of death" for the "maintenance of public order." It also gives soldiers the power to enter, search, and arrest without a warrant.