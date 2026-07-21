Centre grants in principle 496.89cr for Telangana's Warangal Airport
India
Big news for Telangana: the Centre just granted in-principle approval for a ₹496.89 crore project to develop Warangal Airport.
Announced in Parliament, this move could finally put Warangal, Telangana's second-largest city, on the aviation map.
But before anything takes off, the state government needs to sort out land and paperwork.
Airport to boost jobs and investments
Once Telangana clears those hurdles, the Centre will fast-track construction and start flight operations.
The new airport isn't just about travel: it's set to boost jobs, attract investments, and support everything from IT and healthcare to tourism and even the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park.
Plus, with 56 new air routes already launched under UDAN, regional connectivity is definitely on the rise.